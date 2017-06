LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.

The partnership, which covers both broadcast and video on demand (VOD) advertising, will make use of Sky's AdSmart targeted advertising platform as well as Liberty Global's technology, Sky said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)