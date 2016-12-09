UPDATE 6-Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox bids $14 bln for UK's Sky

* Proposes 10.75 pounds a share, 36 pct above Thursday close
* Values Sky at around 18.5 billion pounds
* Sources say weak pound, low share price sparked bid
* Comes 5 years after previous takeover attempt failed
By Jessica Toonkel, Kate Holton and Pamela Barbaglia
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 9 Rupert Murdoch's
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has struck a preliminary
deal to buy the 61 percent of British pay-TV firm Sky Plc
it does not already own for around $14 billion, five
years after a political scandal wrecked a previous bid.
The proposed offer of 10.75 pounds a share in cash, which is
backed by Sky's independent directors, would strengthen the
position of James Murdoch - who is both chief executive of Fox
and chairman of Sky - in his 85-year-old father's media empire.
People familiar with the matter said Fox had pounced after
Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June sent the
pound down about 14 percent against the U.S. dollar and Sky's
share price tumbling.
Owning Sky would give Fox, whose cable networks include Fox
News and FX, control of a pay-TV network spanning 22 million
households in Britain, Ireland, Austria, Germany and Italy.
It would also be the latest deal to marry distribution with
content after AT&T Inc announced an $85 billion bid to buy
Time Warner Inc earlier this year. While Sky does
produce some of its own content, including in news and sport,
the deal would give Fox full ownership of a wider distribution
platform in Europe.
"Fox has always seen its 39 percent stake in Sky as an
unnatural state of being and has long been trying to buy full
control," a person familiar with the deal said.
"Now it was the perfect moment. With the weak pound (and
lower stock price), Sky has become 40 percent cheaper and the
government is supportive of almost any investment in Britain."
Rupert Murdoch's previous attempt to buy Sky through his
News Corp business provoked uproar among some UK
politicians, who said it would give the billionaire owner of The
Sun and The Times newspapers too much control over the country's
media.
That bid collapsed in 2011 when Murdoch's UK newspaper
business was engulfed in a phone hacking scandal that
intensified political opposition, resulted in a criminal trial
and led to the closure of his News of the World tabloid.
Liberum analysts said Friday's proposal was likely to have
an easier ride, partly because News Corp has now separated from
Fox, which means the bidding firm no longer owns UK newspapers,
and because there are no competition issues.
They also said the British government was keen to promote
investment in the wake of the Brexit vote and could present the
deal as a sign of confidence in the economy.
Prime Minister Theresa May met Rupert Murdoch after a visit
to the United Nations in September, according to media reports.
Fox said it would reinforce Britain's standing as a top
global hub for content generation and technological innovation.
Tom Watson, deputy leader of Britain's opposition Labour
Party and a key critic of the Murdochs during the 2011 scandal,
called on regulators to be ready to properly vet the deal - but
did not oppose it outright.
"This bid has been expected since 2011," he said.
JAMES TIGHTENS GRIP
Fox's proposed bid is a 36.2 percent premium to Sky's
closing share price on Thursday. It values the company at about
18.5 billion pounds ($23.2 billion) and the stake Fox does not
already own at 11.25 billion pounds, according to Reuters
calculations.
Martin Gilbert, a member of Sky's board who will assess the
bid as part of its independent committee, told Reuters the offer
was a good premium worth presenting to shareholders.
Even so, analysts at Citi characterized the offer as a
"low-ball bid," citing a fair value assessment of 13.50 pounds
per share.
Sky's shares closed up 26.7 percent at around 10 pounds,
while Fox's were down 1.8 percent at $28.12 at 2020 GMT.
Before Friday's surge, Sky's shares had dropped 30 percent
this year in part due to concerns of an UK economic slowdown
caused by Brexit.
The deal has also been made more attractive for Fox by a
drop in the value of sterling, which makes it cheaper for
foreign firms to buy UK assets. British tech company ARM was
snapped up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp in the days
after the Brexit vote and shares in UK commercial broadcaster
ITV Plc closed up 5 percent on Friday on speculation it
could be next.
Long tipped as his father's successor, James Murdoch's
reappointment as chairman of Sky earlier this year reignited
speculation of another bid approach by Fox.
Britain's takeover watchdog has set Fox a deadline of Jan. 6
to make a firm bid or walk away. Sky said that "certain material
offer terms" remained under discussion, and that there could be
no certainty that an offer would be made by Fox.
The terms still under discussion include the size of the
break-up fee, as well as some other contractual obligations of
the two companies to close the deal, according to people
familiar with the matter. These are not expected to present any
major hurdle to agreeing a deal, the people added.
Deutsche Bank AG and Centerview Partners Holdings
LLC are advising Fox, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc also
provided it with some advice. PJT Partners Inc, Morgan
Stanley and Barclays Plc are working with Sky.
