Fox to bid for Sky this week via scheme of arrangement - sources

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 12 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox aims to make a firm cash bid for British
broadcaster Sky this week, valuing the company at 10.75
pounds ($13.60) per share, several people familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
Fox and Sky have agreed to press ahead with a scheme of
arrangement which could make it easier for Fox to get the deal
approved as it requires just 75 percent of approval from
shareholders, said the sources.
Murdoch is also expected to keep Sky's chief executive
Jeremy Darroch to run the business as he wants continuity for
the company, said the sources.
Fox declined to comment while Sky could not be immediately
reached.
($1 = 0.7904 pounds)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; additional reporting by Kate
Holton)