Former UK PM Brown calls for Murdoch's Sky deal to be delayed

LONDON Dec 14 Former Prime Minister Gordon
Brown urged Britain to delay Rupert Murdoch's proposed deal to
buy European pay-TV group Sky until the government
completes an inquiry into a phone hacking scandal, the Guardian
said on Wednesday.
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox announced a
preliminary deal to buy the rest of Sky it does not already own
for $14 billion last Friday, five years after a hacking scandal
at one of his tabloid newspapers derailed a previous attempt.
The scandal triggered a year-long public inquiry into the
culture, practices and ethics of the press, led by senior judge
Brian Leveson, that interviewed former prime ministers,
celebrities and public figures.
A second part of the inquiry into specific claims around
hacking has not started and the government is consulting the
industry on whether it is still in the public interest.
Brown said in a statement sent to Reuters that he was
calling for the second part of the inquiry to take place but did
not mention the bid.
"It is clear that, given these questions (about wrongdoing),
the Leveson 2 inquiry should take place in advance of any final
decision related to the future of Sky TV," the Guardian
newspaper quoted Brown as saying in a letter to the government
department responsible for media.
Murdoch's bid for Sky was pulled in 2011 following public
outrage at his now defunct tabloid the News of the World, some
of whose staff hacked into phones to break news.
People familiar with the matter have told Reuters that Fox
and Sky are working to hammer out the final details and could
announce an agreement by the end of this week, possibly as soon
as Thursday.
Any bid will be examined by the Department for Culture,
Media and Sport to see whether it damages media plurality in
Britain. The department declined to comment.
