UK government 'minded' to refer Fox's Sky deal to regulator

LONDON, March 3 The British government said it was "minded" to examine Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky after the 11.7 billion pound ($14.3 billion) deal was notified to the European Commission on Friday.

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox agreed in December to buy the rest of the European pay-TV group it does not already own.

The notification to Brussels gives Britain's Department of Media 10 working days to decide whether the bid should be examined by UK media regulator Ofcom to see if it would damage media plurality.

Government minister Karen Bradley said she had invited representations from the companies involved, and would aim to come to a final decision on whether to intervene in the next 10 days. ($1 = 0.8181 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Clarke)