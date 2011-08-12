UPDATE 2-China's Sky-mobi sees slower growth; shares fall

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Sees Q1 revenue RMB 164-167 mln vs earlier RMB 180-190 mln
* Sees full-year revenue between RMB 680-690 mln
* Shares down 5 pct before the bell (Adds CEO comment, details, updates share movement)
Aug 12 Sky-mobi Ltd , China's biggest mobile application developer, slashed its revenue growth target for the first quarter, citing slower cellphone sales and growing competition among Chinese carriers.
Sky-mobi, which mainly makes applications for low-end feature phones, said it expects RMB 164-167 million ($25.6-$26.1 million) in revenue for the first quarter, down from RMB180-190 million it had projected earlier.
"We expect revenues for the quarter to be approximately 10 percent below our original expectations due to our lower-than-expected overall handset sales in China and a more difficult operating environment for mobile service providers," Chief Executive Michael Tao Song said in a statement.
China, which has about 700-800 million mobile phone subscribers, is dominated by three providers -- China Mobile Ltd , China Unicom and China Telecom Corp Ltd -- who have seen their margins hit by higher handset subsidies.
Sky-mobi's Maopao mobile application store is pre-installed on more and more handsets sold in China, and in March it signed an advertising deal with Internet portal Sohu.com Inc .
Earlier this year, the company warned that Chinese operators' decision to switch to a different mobile payments mechanism would hurt growth.
Sky-mobi, also known for its location-based social network 'Maopao Community,' expects fiscal 2012 revenue of RMB 680-690 million. It had posted RMB675.3 million in revenue in fiscal year 2011.
Shares of the company, which went public last year, were down 5 percent in trading before the bell. They had closed at $5.30 on Thursday on Nasdaq -- 34 percent below the offering price of $8. ($1 = 6.394 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.