UPDATE 3-In NZ telecoms, media shake-up, Vodafone to sell unit to Sky Network for $2.4 bln

* Agrees shares, cash deal with pay-TV firm Sky
* Deal is biggest M&A transaction in New Zealand this year
* Analysts see Vodafone pivoting toward higher-growth Asia
* Move beefs up Sky, under pressure from likes of Netflix
* Deal subject to regulatory clearance; Sky shares jump
By Byron Kaye and Rebecca Howard
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 9 Vodafone PLC
agreed to sell its New Zealand unit to Auckland-based Sky
Network Television Ltd for $2.4 billion in shares and
cash, paving the way for a pivot by the British telecoms giant
to faster growth markets in Asia.
The deal, the biggest acquisition in New Zealand this year,
also beefs up Sky as the country's biggest pay-TV provider seeks
to counter the rapid rise of online media streaming services
like Netflix Inc. Sky shares jumped nearly 20 percent.
Under terms of the deal announced on Thursday, Sky will buy
New Zealand's No. 1 mobile phone provider for NZ$3.4 billion
($2.4 billion) in total - NZ$1.3 billion in cash, to be funded
through new debt, and the rest in new Sky shares. The deal is
subject to regulatory clearance, the firms said.
While Vodafone will own 51 percent of the combined entity if
the deal goes through, analysts said it clears the path for the
British firm to exit a market it has long considered
non-essential by ultimately selling down its stake in a listed
firm.
"As far as Vodafone is concerned, it's about them getting
out of the New Zealand market altogether," said Morningstar
analyst Brian Han. It would be a "very natural read" to expect
Vodafone to quit neighbouring Australia next, Han said.
Analysts have suggested Vodafone should cut its exposure to
the mature markets of Australia and New Zealand and instead
focus on higher-growth Asia. Last month, Vodafone said
developing markets were responsible for its first year of sales
growth since 2008.
Vodafone NZ has more than 2.35 million mobile connections
and more than 500,000 fixed-line connections in New Zealand. Sky
has over 830,000 subscribers.
The deal gives Sky the chance to broaden offerings beyond
its traditional satellite broadcast market, shaken up by the
arrival of Netflix 15 months ago, as well as by tech giant Apple
Inc's online content service.
A spokesman for the NZ Commerce Commission said the
country's competition clearance regime is voluntary. "It will
depend on whether or not Sky and Vodafone submit an application
to us...Until all the detail is established, no-one can assess
what the competition issues will be."
Reflecting the pressure on its business, Sky shares had
fallen 28 percent in the year leading up to the deal's
announcement.
In New Zealand on Thursday, Sky shares closed up 17 percent
at NZ$5.25, below the NZ$5.40 per share issue price of new stock
for Vodafone.
If the deal succeeds, the new company will be one of New
Zealand's biggest listed companies with annual revenue of about
NZ$2.9 billion, the companies said.
Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the deal at a meeting
in July.
($1 = 1.4031 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Rebecca Howard in
WELLINGTON; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)