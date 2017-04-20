Sky says UK customer defections steady in Q3

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
LONDON, April 20 European pay-TV group Sky said the number of customers deserting the service in its key home market had remained steady in the third quarter, helping it to reiterate its targets for the full year.
The company, which has accepted a buyout offer from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox, had unnerved investors in January with a rise in customer defections.
But the group said on Thursday that churn had remained steady despite it announcing new price rises. Operating profit for the nine months exceeded 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).
"Looking forward, we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year in good shape," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.
"Despite the broader consumer environment remaining uncertain, we continue to deliver on our strategy and are on track for the full year. " ($1 = 0.7806 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Evans)
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials gained ground thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
May 23 Results of a tight election in western Canada's British Columbia remained unclear late on Tuesday following two days of vote recounting, with a razor close race on Vancouver Island poised to determine control of the provincial government.