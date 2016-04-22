Paramount offers EU concessions in Sky geoblocking case

UPDATE 1-New Zealand's Xero chairman resigns after accepting Trump position
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
BRUSSELS, April 22 Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom, has offered the EU antitrust regulator concessions in a landmark case over geographical restrictions on movie licensing deals between British broadcaster Sky UK and six U.S. studios, the European Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Liddel to become assistant to U.S. president-elect (Adds CEO comment, details on resignation)
Jan 18 Messaging app owner Snap Inc has hired Jennifer Park Stout, former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, as its head of global public policy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.