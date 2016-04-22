版本:
Paramount offers EU concessions in Sky geoblocking case

BRUSSELS, April 22 Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom, has offered the EU antitrust regulator concessions in a landmark case over geographical restrictions on movie licensing deals between British broadcaster Sky UK and six U.S. studios, the European Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

