UPDATE 2-Paramount seeks to end Sky geoblocking case with concessions to EU

* Paramount could avoid EU fine if offer is accepted
* EU probe includes NBCUniversal, Sony, Walt Disney
(Adds Paramount comment, details)
By Alastair Macdonald and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 22 Viacom's Paramount
Pictures has offered EU regulators concessions aimed at averting
a possible fine over geographical restrictions within Europe on
movie licensing deals between Sky UK and six U.S.
studios.
The European Commission said the concessions proposed by
Paramount would mean that the film maker would not stop pay-TV
providers from responding to unsolicited requests from consumers
who were in the European Union but outside the broadcaster's
licensed territory.
The country-by-country licensing system for televising
movies is a long-established and lucrative business model for
the cinema industry.
Th deal that Paramount is offering would let Sky UK sell
Paramount films to non-UK viewers, and allow non-UK broadcasters
to sell their Paramount films to UK viewers.
The European Commission said on Friday that the proposal
does not include Comcast's NBCUniversal, Walt Disney
, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and
Warner Brothers, whose deals with Sky will continue to
be investigated.
"Today's agreement eliminates the possibility of fines and
enables the Commission to close similar pending cases against
Viacom and Paramount relating to broadcasters in Italy, France,
Germany and Spain," Viacom and Paramount said in a statement.
Interested parties have a month to provide feedback before
the EU competition authority decides whether to accept
Paramount's offer which would be for a period of five years.
In January, Sky and the six studios -- NBCUniversal, Walt
Disney, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Brothers as well
as Paramount -- disputed EU charges of anti-competitive
behaviour at a hearing.
Last year, the Commission accused them of preventing
consumers outside Britain and Ireland from accessing films and
other content broadcast by the British pay-TV group -- behaviour
known as "geoblocking", which the Commission is trying to
eliminate as it promotes a Digital Single Market in the EU.
The EU wants to boost economic growth in the 28-country bloc
by encouraging business competition. Defenders of territorial
licensing, however, say it preserves the region's cultural
diversity and safeguards fair payment for artists and content
providers.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gabriela
Baczynska; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)