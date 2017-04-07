UPDATE 1-Murdoch's Fox wins EU approval to take over Sky

(Adds Fox, Sky reaction)
By Foo Yun Chee and Paul Sandle
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission
cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on
Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the
country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the
$14.5 billion deal.
The Commission said the bid did not raise any competition
concerns as Murdoch's Twenty First Century Fox and Sky
were active in different markets in Europe, while existing rules
in European Union countries meant that rivals would still have
access to Sky films and TV channels.
Fox and Sky welcomed the decision, which had been expected,
and said they would continue to work with the regulators in
Britain where it faces a tougher test to complete the deal.
"We now look forward to continuing to work with UK
authorities and are confident that the proposed transaction will
be approved following a thorough review process," Fox said.
Reuters reported earlier on Friday that the deal would be
cleared by the EU competition enforcer without conditions.
Analysts had not expected the EU to block the takeover after
it approved Murdoch's previous attempt to take full control of
Sky in 2011, a deal that was later derailed by a phone hacking
scandal at his British newspapers that revealed close ties
between politicians, police and media.
The British government however has referred his new attempt
to regulators to decide if it is in the public interest, in a
bid to diffuse the political controversy around a deal that
would extend Murdoch's influence in Britain.
Regulator Ofcom will advise on whether the deal would give
Murdoch and his companies too much control of Britain's media,
and whether the new owner would be committed to upholding
broadcasting standards.
As part of the investigation, Media Secretary Karen Bradley
has also asked Ofcom to assess whether Murdoch's company is a
"fit and proper" holder of a broadcasting licence.
Murdoch's son James, who is chief executive of Fox and
chairman of Sky, was criticised by Ofcom in 2012 over his
handling of the phone hacking scandal but it ultimately ruled
that Sky remained a fit and proper owner of a licence.
Rupert Murdoch, through another part of his media empire,
owns The Times and The Sun newspapers, and already has a 39
percent stake in Sky, which is present in more than 12 million
British and Irish homes.
It is also present in Germany, Austria and Italy.
Bradley has given Ofcom a 40-day timetable to investigate,
and expects to receive its report by May 16.
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop and David Evans)