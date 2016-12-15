Investor Royal London asks Sky committee for more information

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 15 Investor Royal London Asset Management on Thursday asked Sky's independent committee of directors for more information on the advice on which they based their acceptance of a $14.6 billion offer from Twenty-First Century Fox.
Rupert Murdoch's Fox said earlier on Thursday it had agreed to buy European pay-TV firm Sky, sticking to its earlier offer despite complaints from some investors.
"We would urge the independent committee of Sky directors, who recommended that shareholders accept the offer, to share more information on the independent financial advice that they based their agreement on," Richard Marwood, senior fund manager at Royal London, said in a statement.
"Such disclosure would help shareholders assess the fairness of the offer and give greater confidence in the independence of the committee in the bid process."
Royal London has a 0.36 percent stake in Sky, it said in the statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.