Murdoch's Fox seeks EU okay for $14.4 bln Sky takeover bid

BRUSSELS, March 3 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox has asked EU antitrust regulators to
approve its $14.4 billion takeover bid for European pay-TV
company Sky, a filing on the European Commission showed
on Friday.
The EU competition enforcer will decide by April 7 whether
to clear the deal, demand concessions or kick off a five-month
long investigation.
Fox chief executive James Murdoch has said no "meaningful
concessions" would be required. The acquisition of the remaining
61 percent of Sky would help Fox better compete with rivals such
as Netflix.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti)