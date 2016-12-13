UPDATE 1-British pension funds warn on any Fox/Sky deal

(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Dec 13 British public sector pension
funds on Tuesday called for an "appropriate" premium in any
potential deal between Twenty-First Century Fox and Sky
as well as for safeguards to protect minority
shareholders.
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc aims to table
a firm cash bid valuing Sky at 10.75 pounds ($13.66) per share
as early as Wednesday for the 61 percent of the British
broadcaster it does not already own, four people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
"All directors of Sky have a duty not to disadvantage the
public shareholders, and the position of the non-executives will
need to be robust to ensure that the premium paid is appropriate
and that shareholders are not disadvantaged by any temporary low
in the share price," said Kieran Quinn, chairman of Britain's
Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF).
The LAPFF represents 71 public sector pension funds managing
175 billion pounds ($222.29 billion) in assets.
LAPFF said it wanted to see unspecified "safeguards for
future probity given past track records of the businesses
controlled by the Murdoch family".
"Further clarity may also be needed so that public
shareholders have full confidence that proposals are not being
unduly influenced by the well-known relationships between Sky
and Twenty-First Century Fox," it said.
"The role of (British communications industry regulator)
OFCOM would be helpful in bringing its expert scrutiny on a deal
that will have a broader impact on the future of the
broadcasting and print media marketplace in the UK," Quinn
added.
($1 = 0.7868 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)