版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 15:21 BJT

Sky reports dip in H1 operating profit on increased soccer costs

LONDON Jan 26 Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported 679 million pounds in first-half operating profit, down 9 percent, after it absorbed a big hike in Premier League soccer costs.

"In a year in which we are absorbing significantly higher programming costs, as a result of the step up in Premier League costs, our financial performance has been good," the company said.

First-half revenue rose 6 percent on a constant currency basis to 6.4 billion pounds ($8.09 billion).

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox agreed a $14.6 billion deal to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own in December.

Fox needs to secure regulatory approval in Europe and Britain and win over Sky shareholders before it fulfils its long-held ambition to control a business with 22 million customers in Britain, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria. ($1 = 0.7910 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐