UPDATE 3-James Murdoch, who quit in phone-hacking scandal, returns as Sky chairman

* James Murdoch returns as chairman of European pay-TV group
* Appointment revives questions about Fox's ambition
* Posts record customer addition, strong profit growth
(Adds details, James Murdoch comment)
By Paul Sandle and Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 29 James Murdoch is to return as
chairman of Sky four years after a phone-hacking
scandal forced him out, potentially taking the Murdoch family a
step closer to full ownership of the European pay-TV group.
Murdoch, 43, built Sky into a powerhouse in four years as
chief executive and five as chairman, and was on the verge of
selling it to U.S. media group 21st Century Fox, owned
by his father Rupert, before the scandal engulfed him.
His appointment, seven months after becoming chief executive
of Fox, follows Rebekah Brooks' return to lead Rupert Murdoch's
newspaper business last year after being cleared of charges over
the scandal at the News of the World newspaper, where reporters
hacked into phones to obtain stories while she was the editor.
Murdoch's return to a top job at Sky had seemed a remote
possibility when he stood down from the chairmanship in 2012,
but stayed on the board as a non-executive director.
Politicians lined up to denounce the family for its
domination of the British media and Prime Minister David Cameron
acknowledged that politicians had got too close to his father
Rupert.
"It's like Murdoch's getting the band back together, it's as
if nothing ever happened at all," said a former executive from
Murdoch's British arm.
The admission of phone hacking, including the mobile phone
of a murdered schoolgirl, led to a criminal trial, a national
inquiry into media standards and a political backlash that
forced Fox to abandon its bid for Sky. Rupert Murdoch closed the
News of the World in 2011.
In the four years since he stepped down as chairman, Sky
bought Fox's German and Italian businesses, rolling the European
pay-TV assets into one company with 21 million customers and a
London listing. It is 39 percent owned by the U.S. group.
James Murdoch said in 2015 that for Fox, having 40 percent
of an unconsolidated asset was not "an end state that is natural
for us" but that they had no immediate plans to acquire the rest
of the company.
Buying all of Sky, which reported a better-than-expected 12
percent rise in profit and a record number of new customers on
Friday, would add Europe's biggest pay-TV group to a media
empire that spans U.S. network TV, Asia's Star and one of the
most famous production businesses in the world.
Recent results have shown that American TV networks are
starting to struggle as viewers shift to online services such as
Netflix.
Sky's Chief Executive, Jeremy Darroch, said Murdoch, who was
the only candidate put forward, was "without a doubt the right
man for the job", underlining his deep knowledge of the
international media industry and experience on the board.
Darroch acknowledged there would be speculation about Fox's
intentions, but said Sky's management would not be distracted.
"I can't speak for Fox but what I would read into James'
acceptance of the role is that he and they continue to be
passionate supporters for Sky's ongoing success," he told
reporters.
FORCED OUT
The younger son of the media tycoon quit as the chairman of
the-then BSkyB in 2012, brought down by his link to the
newspaper business which he was running at the time.
Having returned to New York, he rebuilt his career at Fox.
He will replace Nick Ferguson, who has been chairman of Sky
since 2012 and on the board for 12 years, at the end of April.
"One of things that's really worked well is we've had
continuity at the top of the business," said CEO Darroch. "James
in particular has always had very very strong support at the
board of the company and from shareholders, and a lot of people
recognise his contribution to Sky."
Sky has performed strongly in recent years in its main
markets of Britain and Ireland, where its product innovation,
slate of programming and marketing prowess have countered the
threat from new rival BT.
Shares in Sky were trading up 2.5 percent at 1,067 pence at
0933 GMT, valuing the group's equity at 18.35 billion pounds.
Jeff Li, co-fund manager of the New Capital fund at EFG
Asset Management which is a Sky investor, said shareholders were
likely to welcome Murdoch's return.
"We think he's demonstrated enough skill over the years in
management," he said. "As an investor in 21st Century Fox as
well, we always consider it a real possibility for Fox to fully
take over Sky at some point."
Another investor, Royal London Asset Management, however
described the appointment as inappropriate.
"Should Fox make a bid for Sky, investors need a strong
independent chairman to protect the interests of minority
shareholders and negotiate the best possible deal," said Ashley
Hamilton Claxton, corporate governance manager at RLAM.
($1 = 0.6947 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Anna Willard)