Hong Kong's Sky Solar slashes IPO size to $48 million

BRIEF-Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 Hong Kong-based Sky Solar Holdings Ltd , which postponed its U.S. initial public offering last week, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $48 million from the IPO.
Sky Solar, which develops, owns and operates solar parks, was seeking earlier to raise up to $150 million. Its shares were scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 7.
The company said in a filing on Monday its offering of 6 million American Depositary Shares was expected to be priced in the range of $7-$8 per ADR. (bit.ly/1Euyr53) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Michael Kors names Thomas J. Edwards, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer
April 17 IRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuum, brought a string of lawsuits on Monday accusing rivals including The Hoover Co and Black & Decker Corp of using its patented technology without permission.
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017