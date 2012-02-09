RPT-BRIEF-Sky Deutschland in 10 pct capital hike as first step

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
FRANKFURT Feb 9 Sky Deutschland AG : * Says takes first step of previously announced financing measures and issues approximately 71 million new shares * To increase share capital by 10% from authorised capital * Says new shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding * Says shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded. * Says bookbuilding process will commence today and is expected to end no later than tomorrow * Says News Corporation has agreed to acquire shares to keep its current position of 49.9%
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)