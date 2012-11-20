SkyD: ownership change wouldn't affect losses carried forward

FRANKFURT Nov 20 Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it could still carry forward its losses if its shareholder structure changed, citing financial authorities.

This would mean that Sky Deutschland could still use the 2.3 billion in losses carried forward it had as of Sept. 30 if its main shareholder, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, raised its stake above 50 percent.

News Corp currently holds 45.36 percent of Sky Deutschland shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.