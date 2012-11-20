SkyD: ownership change wouldn't affect losses carried forward

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
FRANKFURT Nov 20 Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it could still carry forward its losses if its shareholder structure changed, citing financial authorities.
This would mean that Sky Deutschland could still use the 2.3 billion in losses carried forward it had as of Sept. 30 if its main shareholder, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, raised its stake above 50 percent.
News Corp currently holds 45.36 percent of Sky Deutschland shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.