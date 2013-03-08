Sky Deutschland wants James Murdoch on supervisory board-source

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, March 8 Sky Deutschland
intends to appoint News Corp's James Murdoch
as member of its supervisory board, a person familiar with the
company said on Friday.
The person said the German pay-TV broadcaster expects to
benefit from Murdoch's knowledge of international markets and
new technologies.
After Sky Deutschland's recent capital hike News Corp holds
54,8 percent in Sky Deutschland.
Sky Deutschland and News Corp declined to comment.
James Murdoch in November was re-elected to the board of
Britain's biggest pay-TV company BSkyB.
He was forced to quit as BSkyB chairman in April last year
over his role in the phone hacking scandal at his father
Rupert's News Corp.
James Murdoch, who also managed now-defunct News of the
World, the newspaper at the centre of the scandal, was
criticised by parliament and regulators in Britain for failing
to get to the bottom of wrongdoing by journalists.
In June, News Corp announced it would separate its
publishing and entertainment assets in a process likely to occur
by early summer.