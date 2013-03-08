Sky Deutschland wants James Murdoch on supervisory board-source

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, March 8 Sky Deutschland intends to appoint News Corp's James Murdoch as member of its supervisory board, a person familiar with the company said on Friday.

The person said the German pay-TV broadcaster expects to benefit from Murdoch's knowledge of international markets and new technologies.

After Sky Deutschland's recent capital hike News Corp holds 54,8 percent in Sky Deutschland.

Sky Deutschland and News Corp declined to comment.

James Murdoch in November was re-elected to the board of Britain's biggest pay-TV company BSkyB.

He was forced to quit as BSkyB chairman in April last year over his role in the phone hacking scandal at his father Rupert's News Corp.

James Murdoch, who also managed now-defunct News of the World, the newspaper at the centre of the scandal, was criticised by parliament and regulators in Britain for failing to get to the bottom of wrongdoing by journalists.

In June, News Corp announced it would separate its publishing and entertainment assets in a process likely to occur by early summer.