CORRECTED-Sky Deutschland Q3 subscriber number misses consensus

(Corrects EBITDA number in paragraph 4 to 29.2 mln euros, not
392.7 mln)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German pay-TV operator Sky
Deutschland added fewer subscribers during the
third-quarter than expected.
The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's
entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said on Tuesday
it had won 76,000 new subscribers, a key measure for investors
to estimate when the broadcaster will make a net profit.
That was below average expectations of 81,500 in a Reuters
poll, with individual estimates of four analysts ranging from
80,000-85,000.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent to 29.2 million euros
($39.45 million).
Sky Deutschland said it still expected to end the current
year with a positive EBITDA, with further strong growth next
year.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
