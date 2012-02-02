UPDATE 2-Sky Deutschland sees operating breakeven in 2013

* Sees EBITDA up significantly in 2012, positive in 2013
* Says to raise 300 mln eur with help of News Corp
* Subscriber number rises to just above 3 million
* Churn rate down to 11.0 pct in 2011, from 16.2 pct
* Shares rise 9.3 pct, outperforming market
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 German pay-TV broadcaster
Sky Deutschland is bullish about the next two years
and expects to break even in 2013, after it won more new
subscribers and did a better job of holding on to old customers
in 2011.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) will improve significantly from a 2011 loss of 155
million euros ($205 million) this year and will reach positive
territory in 2013, Sky Deutschland said on Thursday.
Sky Deutschland also announced plans to raise 300 million
euros this year, as expected, to fund more high definition (HD)
channels and new features such as remote recording and
two-terabyte hard disks for its Sky+ DVR offering.
It said its options included a rights offering, a private
placement and a shareholder loan, backed by News Corp,
which owns 49.9 percent of the company. Terms and size of the
measures will be decided in due course, it said.
"News around funding secures Sky Deutschland's position for
the medium term and should provide relief for investors who have
sat on the sidelines," Nomura analysts said.
Shares of Sky Deutschland, which lost more than a third of
their value over the past year, were up 9.3 percent at 2.07
euros at 0905 GMT, well outperforming the German midcap index
, up 0.28 percent.
Sky Deutschland, formerly known as Premiere, has struggled
to find growth in a country where people are reluctant to pay
extra for television amid a large choice of free channels.
But under Chief Executive Brian Sullivan, Sky Deutschland
has slowly improved, helped by live premier league soccer,
movies, documentaries and pornography.
Sky Deutschland added a net 155,000 subscribers in the
fourth quarter, bringing the total to just over 3 million.
It also managed to lower its average monthly rate of
customer losses -- also known as churn rate -- to 11.0 percent
in 2011 from 16.2 percent in 2010.