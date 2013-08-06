UPDATE 2-German euro soccer windfall lifts Sky Deutschland

* German pay-TV provider added 47,900 customers in Q2

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 The first ever all-German Champions League soccer final gave pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland's subscriber base and earnings an unexpected lift in the second quarter.

The German broadcaster said on Tuesday it added 47,900 customers between April and June, beating the most optimistic forecast of 44,000 in a Reuters poll and sending the firm's shares sharply higher.

But Chief Executive Brian Sullivan admitted that rate of growth, to 3.45 million viewers, would be hard to sustain.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund met in May at London's Wembley Stadium in the final of Europe's premier international club competition, with Bayern winning 2-1.

"With the outstanding performance of German teams throughout the competition, this year's UEFA Champions League season was the most successful ever on Sky," the company said in a statement.

Sky Deutschland's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 36.8 million euros ($48.7 million), beating average Reuters poll expectations of 33.4 million euros.

Shares in the company, majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, rose 6.4 percent to 6.57 euros at 0956 GMT, nearing five-year high levels.

SUBSCRIPTION SPIKE

CEO Sullivan said there was a spike in new subscriptions of 10,000-15,000 that could be related to the Champions League.

"We don't see it as a continuing effect, although of course we would hope to see a similar effect next year," he said.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 5 percent to 33.74 euros from last year, and Sullivan said he had high hopes of more customers subscribing to more expensive products such as high-definition (HD) television and HBO hit-series such as 'Game of Thrones' and 'Boardwalk Empire'.

The rate of subscription cancellations was 9.7 percent, which Sullivan expected to rise to 12 percent in 2013 as a whole, in line with previous years.

Sky Deutschland said it still expected to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, which it said would continue to grow strongly in the next year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expect 2013 EBITDA of 33.4 million euros, with estimates ranging from 18 million euros to 50 million.