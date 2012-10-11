Video tech firm Skyfire raises $10 mln for Europe, Asia push

UPDATE 1-VimpelCom returns to growth as turnaround strategy progresses
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
Oct 11 Venture capital firm Panorama Capital and others have invested $10 million in video technology company Skyfire, which plans to expand into European and Asian markets on the back of surging usage of video on wireless devices.
Skyfire's technology compresses video, increasing the capacity of the base stations of telecommunication networks by more than a third.
Data growth on mobile networks is expected to rise almost 30-fold during next five years as consumers increasingly watch video on wireless devices. Vodafone Germany last month said 85 percent of data traffic on its network was video.
Earlier this year Panorama cashed in on their investment in BelAir Networks - which like Skyfire helps operators to manage the increasing data traffic - when Ericsson acquired BelAir.
Skyfire's previous investors - the venture arm of Verizon Communications Inc, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Trinity Ventures - put also additional money into the California-based Skyfire, which has now raised a total of $41 million.
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to 2-1/2 week lows on Monday as the yen strengthened and as financial stocks dropped on lower U.S. yields.