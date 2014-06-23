版本:
Cloud security firm Skyhigh Networks raises $40 mln

BOSTON, June 23 Skyhigh Networks, a company that helps businesses secure data that employees access through Internet sites and cloud-computing services, said on Monday it has raised $40 million in financing in a Series C round led by Greylock Partners and Sequoia.

That brings the total capital raised to date by the Cupertino, California-based company to $66.5 million.

Skyhigh, which was launched in February 2013, offers a service that allows a company to monitor and secure access to a wide variety of Internet sites and cloud-computing services including Google Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Workday Inc and YouTube. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Peter Galloway)
