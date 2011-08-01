CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BSkyB's Zappia replaces Mockridge at Sky Italia

(Corrects spelling of Mockridge)

* Andrea Zappia spent 7 years at Sky Italia before

* Replaces Tom Mockridge, who took on Berlusconi's Mediaset

(Adds background, details)

MILAN, Aug 1 News Corp has named a BSkyB executive to head its Italian pay-TV business Sky Italia, replacing Tom Mockridge who left to lead the group's British newspaper arm out of a phone-hacking scandal.

The new Sky Italia chief, Andrea Zappia, spent seven years at the broadcaster before joining BSkyB , a British pay-TV group, last year. He will lead the fast-growing Italian channel, which has taken on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's TV empire.

"I am delighted that Andrea is to return to Sky Italia, given he played such a key role in the team that has laid the foundations for its success," James Murdoch, deputy chief operating officer of News Corp, said in a statement on Monday.

Mockridge was named head of News International in July, replacing Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks. She resigned following allegations of rampant phone-hacking at News of the World, the tabloid she once edited.

Mockridge had headed Sky Italia since its creation eight years ago. He turned a niche outfit into a highly successful pay-TV businesses, reaching close to 5 million homes and changing the way Italians watch television.

That put him on a collision course with Berlusconi, whose Mediaset television group is Italy's largest private broadcaster.

Zappia has worked for Ferrari and Procter and Gamble .

