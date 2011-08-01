CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BSkyB's Zappia replaces Mockridge at Sky Italia

(Corrects spelling of Mockridge)
MILAN, Aug 1 News Corp has named a
BSkyB executive to head its Italian pay-TV business Sky Italia,
replacing Tom Mockridge who left to lead the group's British
newspaper arm out of a phone-hacking scandal.
The new Sky Italia chief, Andrea Zappia, spent seven years
at the broadcaster before joining BSkyB , a British
pay-TV group, last year. He will lead the fast-growing Italian
channel, which has taken on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
TV empire.
"I am delighted that Andrea is to return to Sky Italia,
given he played such a key role in the team that has laid the
foundations for its success," James Murdoch, deputy chief
operating officer of News Corp, said in a statement on Monday.
Mockridge was named head of News International in July,
replacing Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks. She resigned following
allegations of rampant phone-hacking at News of the World, the
tabloid she once edited.
Mockridge had headed Sky Italia since its creation eight
years ago. He turned a niche outfit into a highly successful
pay-TV businesses, reaching close to 5 million homes and
changing the way Italians watch television.
That put him on a collision course with Berlusconi, whose
Mediaset television group is Italy's largest private
broadcaster.
Zappia has worked for Ferrari and Procter and
Gamble .
