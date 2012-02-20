Sky Italia wins soccer rights case against Mediaset

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MILAN Feb 20 Sky Italia, News Corp's pay-TV satellite unit in Italy, said on Monday it had won an arbitration case against Italian broadcaster Mediaset over a dispute involving pay-TV rights for the 2010 soccer World Cup.
In a statement, Sky Italia said an international Court of Arbitration had rejected claims made by Mediaset's RTI against Sky Italia on the soccer rights issue.
In 2010, Mediaset had brought an action before the International court for the missed sale of rights for the World Cup for its digital terrestrial platform.
Mediaset is owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.