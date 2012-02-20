Sky Italia wins soccer rights case against Mediaset

MILAN Feb 20 Sky Italia, News Corp's pay-TV satellite unit in Italy, said on Monday it had won an arbitration case against Italian broadcaster Mediaset over a dispute involving pay-TV rights for the 2010 soccer World Cup.

In a statement, Sky Italia said an international Court of Arbitration had rejected claims made by Mediaset's RTI against Sky Italia on the soccer rights issue.

In 2010, Mediaset had brought an action before the International court for the missed sale of rights for the World Cup for its digital terrestrial platform.

Mediaset is owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.