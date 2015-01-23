SkyMall, known for in-flight catalogs, lands in bankruptcy

Jan 23 SkyMall, whose in-flight shopping
catalogs have long been a staple of airline travel, has filed
for bankruptcy protection, blaming changing consumer habits and
the loss of contracts from two major carriers, Delta and
Southwest.
Xhibit Corp, SkyMall's parent, on Friday said it
hoped to sell its main assets, including the SkyMall online
retail business, in April through a court-supervised auction,
and then complete an "orderly wind-down" of its affairs.
It also said it suspended its retail catalog operations on
Jan. 16, laying off 47 of its 150 employees.
Xhibit and SkyMall filed for Chapter 11 protection from
creditors on Thursday night in the U.S. bankruptcy court in
Phoenix, their hometown. The debtors, including several
affiliates, face $12 million of creditor claims.
Founded in 1989, SkyMall said it sold more than 30,000
products it calls "cool stuff," including novelty items ranging
from personalized socks to dog beds to a $2,499 football helmet
signed by Notre Dame players and coaches. It says it reaches 650
million air travelers a year.
But in a court filing, Chief Financial Officer Scott Wiley
said financial strains grew as travelers spent less time in the
air browsing catalogs and more time on their smartphones and
laptops, and amid increased competition from online rivals such
as Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc.
Wiley also said Delta Air Lines Inc ended its
contract with SkyMall on Nov. 30, and Southwest Airlines Co
planned to stop carrying the catalog on April 1.
SkyMall revenue totaled $33.7 million in 2013, but only
about $15.8 million in the first nine months of 2014, a court
filing shows.
The case is In re: SkyMall LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Arizona, No, 15-bk-00679.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)