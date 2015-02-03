GE Capital Aviation is Skymark Airlines' top bankruptcy creditor

BRIEF-Torc Oil & Gas Ltd Q1 AFFO earnings per share $0.28
* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance
TOKYO Feb 3 The top bankruptcy creditors for Japan's Skymark Airlines Inc are international leasing companies, including an Irish unit of General Electric Co , according to the carrier's reconstruction filing.
GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd (IPO-GCAS.HK) is owed $125.1 million, followed by AWAS Aviation Trading Ltd at $116.5 million, according to the Jan 28 filing with the Tokyo District Court, seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Both companies are based in Dublin.
The next biggest creditors are the California-based Aviation Capital Group Corp, owed $63.4 million, and aircraft lessor Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management LLC, a unit of Babcock & Brown Ltd, owed $63.0 million.
Skymark's biggest domestic creditor is the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, owed 2.92 billion yen ($24.9 million), the filing shows.
Japan's leading independent budget airline filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen, blaming a weak yen and a dispute with Airbus Group NV for its financial straits.
Of roughly 250 creditors, 160 are owed 1 million yen or more, Skymark said. ($1 = 117.1800 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki and Emi Emoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Torc oil & gas ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial & operating results; on-strategy tuck-in acquisitions; & increased 2017 production guidance
* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year