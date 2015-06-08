版本:
2015年 6月 9日

Delta Air Lines approached about investing in Skymark Airlines -Delta president

June 8 Delta Air Lines Inc has been approached about investing in Japan's Skymark Airlines to help revive the budget carrier from bankruptcy, Delta's president Ed Bastian told reporters on Monday.

He declined to comment on the current status of the investment talks. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Chris Reese)

