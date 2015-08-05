Skymark creditors choose ANA to sponsor turnaround -participant

TOKYO Aug 5 ANA Holdings Inc won the
backing of creditors to lead a turnaround of bankrupt Japanese
discount carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, defeating a
rival plan that proposed Delta Air Lines as its sponsor,
a participant at the creditor meeting said.
ANA's chance of winning the sponsorship role increased after
Airbus Group, Skymark's second-biggest creditor with
28.9 percent of its debt, had decided to back it, sources told
Reuters earlier on Wednesday.
The plan for Delta to act as sponsor had been put forward by
U.S. leasing firm Intrepid Aviation, which has 38.1 percent of
Skymark's debt.
