ANA gets Airbus support for plan to sponsor Skymark turnaround -sources

TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc
has won the support of Airbus Group, one of Skymark
Airlines Inc's biggest creditors, to sponsor the
bankrupt discount carrier's turnaround, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Skymark's creditors are scheduled to vote on two competing
revival plans later in the day.
Airline leasing firm Intrepid Aviation, Skymark's top
creditor, has also put forward a rival proposal in which Delta
Air Lines Inc would act as sponsor.
The sources said Airbus had told ANA of its decision to vote
for its plan. They declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to media on the matter.
