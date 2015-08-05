ANA gets Airbus support for plan to sponsor Skymark turnaround -sources

TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc has won the support of Airbus Group, one of Skymark Airlines Inc's biggest creditors, to sponsor the bankrupt discount carrier's turnaround, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Skymark's creditors are scheduled to vote on two competing revival plans later in the day.

Airline leasing firm Intrepid Aviation, Skymark's top creditor, has also put forward a rival proposal in which Delta Air Lines Inc would act as sponsor.

The sources said Airbus had told ANA of its decision to vote for its plan. They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media on the matter. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)