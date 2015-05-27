UPDATE 1-Skymark creditor Airbus opposes revival bid, threatens ANA stake deal

* U.S. leasing firm Intrepid also opposes plan - sources
* Airbus, Intrepid hold majority of Skymark debt, can block
plan
* Skymark faces Friday deadline for submission of revival
plan
* Airbus asks for delay in submission of plan - sources
By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, May 27 Airbus Group may block an
attempt by Japanese carrier ANA Holdings to become a
key shareholder in Skymark Airlines, people familiar
with the matter said, becoming the second major creditor in the
failed discount airline to threaten ANA's participation in a
revival bid.
Airbus will oppose ANA's proposal to take a 16.5 percent
stake in the budget airline in a negotiating tactic aimed at
persuading Japan's largest carrier to purchase an unspecified
number of Airbus jets, the sources said.
A day earlier, the sources said aircraft leasing firm
Intrepid Aviation Group, another major creditor in
Skymark, was also planning to try and scupper the ANA deal
because it was unhappy with the outcome of separate negotiations
with the airline.
The sources declined to be named due to the confidentiality
of the talks. Airbus and Intrepid officials declined to comment.
ANA also declined to comment.
Between them, Airbus and Intrepid hold more than half of
Skymark's 320 billion yen ($2.6 billion) debt. Their disapproval
of the restructuring bid threatens ANA's plan to become a
sponsor for Skymark's revival from bankruptcy, which would give
it access to valuable landing rights at Tokyo's Haneda airport.
Airbus has already asked Skymark to extend the deadline for
filing its revival plan to a Tokyo court beyond Friday, the
sources added.
ANA already controls more than half the landing slots at
Haneda, and gaining access to Skymark's slots would help
strengthen its lead over rival Japan Airlines.
Skymark ran into financial trouble after embarking on an
ambitious expansion programme that included plans to fly A380
superjumbos on overseas routes.
Unable to keep up with payments for the jets, Skymark opted
for bankruptcy in January after Airbus scrapped the sale and
demanded a $710 million cancellation fee.
Other planned Skymark sponsors include Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and the Development Bank of
Japan, which are set to take a combined 33.4 percent
stake, while private equity firm Integral Corp would hold 50.1
percent.
($1 = 123.0100 yen)
