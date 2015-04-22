REFILE-ANA to take up to 19.9 pct stake in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark

(Corrects to add dropped word "pct" in headline)
TOKYO, April 22 ANA Holdings Inc said
it has agreed to acquire a stake of up to 19.9 percent in
bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, gaining
access to highly coveted landing slots and strengthening its
lead over rival Japan Airlines Co.
Under the deal, Japanese private equity firm Integral Corp,
which has provided funds to keep Skymark in business since its
bankruptcy in January, will hold just over 50 percent.
An ambitious expansion programme, including plans to fly
Airbus A380 superjumbos on overseas routes, stretched Skymark's
finances, leaving it vulnerable to competition. Unable to keep
up with payments for the A380s, Skymark opted for bankruptcy
after Airbus scrapped the sale and demanded a
cancellation fee.
ANA's stake has been kept at less than 20 percent so that it
will not be forced by Japanese regulators to surrender some of
its landing rights at Tokyo's Haneda airport, sources have said.
