Skymark creditor wants to block ANA from buying stake -sources

TOKYO May 26 Skymark Airlines Inc's biggest creditor, aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation Ltd , plans to try to block ANA Holdings Inc from taking a 16.5 percent stake in the failed Japanese discount carrier, two people said.

The decision by Intrepid to try to stop ANA from becoming a sponsor for Skymark's revival from bankruptcy comes after ANA, Japan's biggest carrier, withdrew from an agreement with Intrepid to lease up to seven jetliners, said the people, who have direct knowledge of the talks.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks weren't public.

Managers charged with reviving Skymark need approval of a majority of debt holders to appoint sponsors. Intrepid holds about a third of Skymark's total debt of around 300 billion yen ($2.45 billion).

The leasing company's opposition threatens ANA's plan to become a major shareholder in the discount carrier giving it access to valuable landing rights at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport. ANA already controls more than half of the landing slots at the capital's downtown airport, and adding more would bolster its lead over local rival Japan Airlines Co.

An official at Intrepid's office in Singapore said she was unable to comment. A spokesman at ANA also declined to comment.

Other planned Skymark sponsors include Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and the Development Bank of Japan, which are set to take a combined 33.4 percent stake.

