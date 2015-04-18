Japan's ANA Holdings to buy stake in Skymark Airlines

| TOKYO, April 18
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's biggest airline, ANA
Holdings Inc, will buy a stake of less than 20 percent
in Skymark Airlines Inc as part of a rescue plan for
the bankrupt domestic budget carrier, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Private equity firm Integral Corp has secured a majority
stake, according to the sources. ANA will acquire less than 20
percent. If it held 20 percent or more, it could be forced to
surrender some of its landing rights at Tokyo's Haneda airport.
ANA's investment comes after Skymark filed for bankruptcy in
January. Skymark agreed a 9 billion yen ($76 million) deal with
Integral earlier this year and has been seeking other parties to
help it turn the business around.
Integral and ANA have made agreements on matters including
the eventual relisting of Skymark and sustaining the number of
employees, the sources said.
ANA and financial institutions initially wanted to take a
majority stake in Skymark, an idea that Integral opposed,
leading to the current agreement, the sources said.
ANA plans to help Skymark through joint-flights, fuel
shipments, and equipment safety, they added.
Integral and Skymark could not be immediately reached for
comment. ANA spokesman Ryosei Nomura said the company had
nothing it could announce at this moment.
ANA has invested in other low cost carriers in the past,
including Air Do and Solaseed Air.
($1 = 118.9000 yen)
(Writing by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Mark Potter)