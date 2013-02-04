版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Sky mobi up 15 percent in premarket after results

NEW YORK Feb 4 Sky-mobi Ltd : * Shares up 15 percent in premarket trading after results

