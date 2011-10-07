EU clears Microsoft's Skype acquisition

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 7 Microsoft secured EU approval on Friday to purchase internet voice and video service Skype for $8.5 billion, its biggest ever acquisition.
The European Commission said that its investigation of the takeover showed that the firms' activities mainly overlapped for video communications, where Microsoft is active through its Windows Live Messenger.
"However, the Commission considers that there are no competition concerns in this growing market where numerous players, including Google, are present," it said in a statement.
The deal is expected to lead to new customers for Microsoft's Windows and Office software.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission cleared the deal in June. (Reporting By Foo Yun Chee)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.