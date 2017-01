Nov 23 Chinese online travel company Ctrip.com International Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to buy UK-based Skyscanner Holdings Ltd in a deal valuing the travel search website at about 1.4 billion pounds. ($1.74 billion)

Skyscanner, which was reported to be exploring a sale or an initial public offering, serves 60 million monthly active users and is available in over 30 languages.

