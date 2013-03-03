News Ltd to sell New Zealand Sky TV stake

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers preliminary AUM of $58.5 bln as of March 31 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand's dominant television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd confirmed on Monday that its major shareholder News Corp is to sell its 44 percent stake.
It confirmed weekend media reports that brokers Deutsche Bank and Craig Investment Partners would handle the sale of the shares to institutional and retail investors.
Sky TV was placed on a trading halt and the disposal of the shares is expected to take two days.
Shares in Sky, which has a near monopoly in pay television services in New Zealand, closed on Friday at A$4.14 a share, the stake would be worth about A$700 million ($714 million).
Sky offers about 100 television and radio channels and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a joint venture service with the state owned Television New Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content.
SAO PAULO, April 10 Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage: