UPDATE 2-Skyworks sees Q2 rev above estimates, shares rise

Jan 19 Skyworks Solutions Inc
posted a better-than-expected first quarter helped by strong
holiday season demand for smartphones and tablets, and the
cellphone chipmaker forecast second-quarter revenue above
analysts' expectations.
The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company's shares, which have
halved in value since touching a year-high in February 2011,
rose 7 percent to $20.50 after the bell on Thursday. They closed
at $19.23 on the Nasdaq.
For Jan-March, Skyworks, which competes with RF Micro
Devices, Anadigics and Triquint Semiconductor
, expects adjusted second-quarter profit of 40 cents per
share on revenue of $360 million.
Analysts are expecting earnings of 40 cents per share on
revenue of $348.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it experienced softness in China's 2G
market during the first quarter, but it was offset by the
introduction of 3G and demand from customers like Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.
China is the world's largest mobile phone market with more
than 900 million subscribers, although 3G users totalled only
102 million at the end of September, the state-run Xinhua News
Agency quoted the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology as saying.
However, Chief Executive David Aldrich said on a conference
call with analysts that he expects continued "choppiness in the
low end of the market in China."
The company, which makes radio frequency chips that allow
cellphones make and receive calls, expects gross margins to
improve in the third quarter, post the integration of Advanced
Analogic Technologies, which it acquired in November.
The deal was expected to help Skyworks add LG Corp
and Samsung Electronics to its existing
customer base, which includes Nokia and Apple
.
Oct-Dec earnings fell to $57.1 million, or 30 cents a share,
from $60.8 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding
items, Skyworks earned 51 cents per share.
Revenue for the company rose 17 percent to $393.7 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 50 cents
per share on revenue of $389.6 million.