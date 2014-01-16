版本:
Chipmaker Skyworks profit rises 44 pct

Jan 16 Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc's quarterly profit rose 44 percent, helped by higher demand for analog chips used to connect machines and devices to the Internet.

The company's net income rose to $94.5 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 27 from $66.5 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $505.2 million.
