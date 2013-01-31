REFILE-Skyworks profit beats estimates

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
Jan 30 Skyworks Solutions Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand for its chips used to connect cellphones to the network.
Net income for the Apple Inc supplier rose to $66.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share. Revenue rose 15 percent to $454 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of 450.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.