Chipmaker Skyworks names new CEO

May 12 Chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc named President Liam Griffin chief executive officer, replacing David Aldrich.

Aldrich, 59, who has held the top job at the company since 2000, was named executive chairman and will continue to head the company's board.

Griffin, 49, joined Skyworks in August 2001 as head of sales and marketing. He has been the company's president for the last two years. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)