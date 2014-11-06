Apple supplier Skyworks' revenue jumps 51 pct

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Nov 6 Radio frequency chip supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by high demand for smartphones such as Apple Inc's iPhones.
Net income rose to $174.9 million, or 90 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3 from $84.2 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Skyworks, whose chips connect smartphones and tablets to a telecom network, said revenue rose to $718.2 million from $477 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.