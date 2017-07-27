FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Messaging startup Slack is raising $250 mln amid venture investment boom
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨1点30分 / 2 天前

Messaging startup Slack is raising $250 mln amid venture investment boom

Heather Somerville

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) - Software startup Slack Technologies Inc is raising $250 million in a new funding round, according to people familiar with the matter, boosting the company's valuation as Silicon Valley companies enjoy a surge in venture capital investments.

Slack, which makes messaging and collaboration software for businesses, is raising the fresh funding at a valuation of slightly more than $5 billion, the people said, a step up from its previous $3.8 billion valuation.

The investment is being led by SoftBank Group Corp and venture capital firm Accel, a previous investor, said the people, who declined to be identified. SoftBank has been heavily investing in startups, and it recently launched a $93 billion Vision Fund for technology investments.

Other previous investors are participating. Slack has in the past raised money from venture firms GGV Capital, Spark Capital and Thrive Capital, among others.

Slack spokeswoman Julia Blystone declined to comment on "funding rumors." Slack is headquartered in San Francisco.

Bloomberg and news website Axios previously reported the funding deal.

Slack's sizeable funding round reflects the trend of a growing number of $100 million-plus checks pouring into technology startups. In the second quarter this year, there were 34 venture capital deals of $100 million or more, nearly triple the 12 such transactions in the first quarter, according to data firm PitchBook Inc.

These large rounds have helped drive an uptick in startup funding since the end of last year, with venture capitalists investing $15.7 billion in companies during the second quarter this year, a 27 percent increase from the first quarter and making for the strongest quarter in a year, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below