Messaging startup Slack said to draw interest from Amazon - Bloomberg

June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate
messaging and collaboration software startup, has received
inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies
including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday.
A deal could value the company at at least $9 billion,
Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter. bloom.bg/2s3CqrD
Slack is a platform where employees can send messages,
collaborate, organize and share files. The technology also
integrates with a wide variety of business software - such as
Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp's Skype -
so employees can do all their work within Slack.
San Francisco-based Slack has raised more than $500 million
from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8 billion at its
last private financing round a year ago.
Both, Amazon and Slack were not immediately available to
comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
