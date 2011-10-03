UPDATE 1-SL Green, Stonehenge to buy properties for $416 mln

(Follows alerts)

Oct 3 SL Green Realty Corp , one of the largest owners of Manhattan office buildings, and real estate company Stonehenge Partners agreed to buy eight retail and multifamily properties for about $416 million.

The deal, which includes properties on Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue, is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012, SL Green Realty said in a statement.

The transaction is the latest in a series of significant investments by SL Green that have involved premier retail properties and locations, the company said.

Shares of SL Green Realty, which is valued at about $5.17 billion, closed at $58.15 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.