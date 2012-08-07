New Issue - SL Green sells $200 mln in notes

Aug 7 SL Green Realty Corp on Tuesday sold $200 million of cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SL GREEN AMT $200 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/10/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-MINUS CALLABLE 08/10/2017