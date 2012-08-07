New Issue - SL Green sells $200 mln in notes

BRIEF-Western Gas reports Q4 loss per share $1.74
* Western GAS announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
Aug 7 SL Green Realty Corp on Tuesday sold $200 million of cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SL GREEN AMT $200 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/10/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-MINUS CALLABLE 08/10/2017
* Western GAS announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* QEP Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital investment plan and guidance
* Inovalon Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $105.2 million and $112.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: