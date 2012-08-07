版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 06:01 BJT

New Issue - SL Green sells $200 mln in notes

Aug 7 SL Green Realty Corp on Tuesday
sold $200 million of cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SL GREEN

AMT $200 MLN     COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 
MOODY'S Ba2      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  08/10/2012   
S&P B-PLUS       SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BB-MINUS                      CALLABLE    08/10/2017

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐