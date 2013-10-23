UPDATE 1-SL Green quarterly FFO beats Wall Street forecast

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK Oct 23 SL Green Realty Corp, which mainly owns office buildings in Manhattan and its suburbs, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter funds from operations, a key earnings measure, and raised its dividend and forecast for the year.
SL Green's results reflect the very slow recovery of the midtown Manhattan office market, where rent and vacancy rates follow demand from the financial services sector.
The company said funds from operations in the third quarter were $127.4 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with $104.8 million, or $1.12 per share, in the year earlier quarter. The third-quarter 2013 FFO includes a non-cash $6.9 million, or 7 cents a-share charge related to a former tenant.
Analysts on average expected SL Green to post third-quarter FFO of $1.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations, or FFO, is a real estate investment trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on earnings.
The company raised its outlook for the year to FFO in the range of $5.12 to $5.16 per share from $4.90 to $5.00 per share.
Analysts had forecast $5.03 per share.
SL Green also raised its annual dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.32 per share beginning in the fourth quarter.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.